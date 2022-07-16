BitTube Reaches Market Cap of $363,265.08 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. BitTube has a market capitalization of $363,265.08 and approximately $598.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitTube has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.19 or 0.00668315 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 348,815,892 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

