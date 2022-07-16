BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Reaches One Day Volume of $13,011.00

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $53,944.17 and $13,011.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002295 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000455 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Coin Profile

PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

