Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.87 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $87.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00004192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 66% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00295411 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00076653 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00078753 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

