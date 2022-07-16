BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOL has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BIOLASE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

BIOLASE Trading Down 2.8 %

BIOLASE stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. BIOLASE has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $25.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 62.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 39,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54,650 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

