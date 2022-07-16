Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,175 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

