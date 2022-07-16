Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $185.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

