Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 294 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

IYR opened at $92.62 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $116.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.13.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.