Beam 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $29.34 Million (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded up 48.3% against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $25.21 million and approximately $29.34 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00063136 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 118,746,360 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

