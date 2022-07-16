Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $306,927.27 and approximately $6,052.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003848 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00135570 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008934 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000150 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 205.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
About Beacon
BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Beacon
