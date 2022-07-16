Beach Point Capital Management Sells 3,205 Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $14,582.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,094,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,204 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $14,706.36.

On Thursday, July 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,605 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $27,016.10.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,570 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $16,172.10.

On Monday, June 27th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 11,078 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $55,943.90.

On Friday, June 24th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 75,007 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $384,785.91.

Shares of LLAP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 152,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,151. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87. Terran Orbital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terran Orbital Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLAP. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at $151,181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Lockheed Martin Corp acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth $90,857,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth $36,097,000.

LLAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

