Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €60.70 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €60.70 ($60.70) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($62.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($55.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €82.00 ($82.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($64.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($67.00) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BAS stock opened at €41.46 ($41.46) on Tuesday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €39.33 ($39.33) and a fifty-two week high of €69.52 ($69.52). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.33.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.