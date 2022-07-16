Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.78

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 1963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on B. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Barnes Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $940,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

