Barclays Lowers Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Price Target to $11.00

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $15.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s previous close.

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $363.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

In other Hillman Solutions news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,477,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,589,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,898,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Hillman Solutions news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,477,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,589,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,898,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Leary Dan O bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,813.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,418.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 467,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 436,817 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,992,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 3,029,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $22,886,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.