Barclays Increases BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$63.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.64.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$63.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$57.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$65.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.45. BCE has a twelve month low of C$61.30 and a twelve month high of C$74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.5999999 EPS for the current year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

