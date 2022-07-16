Barclays Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €150.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €150.00 ($150.00) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAF. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($137.00) target price on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($95.00) price target on Safran in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €125.00 ($125.00) price target on Safran in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($140.00) price target on Safran in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Safran Stock Performance

Shares of Safran stock opened at €103.94 ($103.94) on Wednesday. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($67.17) and a one year high of €92.36 ($92.36). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €95.54 and its 200 day moving average is €103.04.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

