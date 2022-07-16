Barclays Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €239.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €239.00 ($239.00) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($230.00) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($194.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($255.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($232.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €199.00 ($199.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €183.00 ($183.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €159.40 ($159.40) and a 52 week high of €221.10 ($221.10). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €178.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €190.25.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

