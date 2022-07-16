Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) PT Lowered to €6.70 at UBS Group

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from €7.15 ($7.15) to €6.70 ($6.70) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BKIMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.00) to €5.45 ($5.45) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bankinter from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bankinter from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.50) to €5.60 ($5.60) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Bankinter from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.72.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.