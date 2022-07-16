B. Riley Lowers RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target to $38.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RumbleON’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RMBL. Wedbush reduced their price objective on RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on RumbleON from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RumbleON Stock Down 0.2 %

RMBL stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45.

Insider Activity

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $459.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.59 million. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RumbleON news, Vice Chairman William Coulter acquired 30,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $501,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,621,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William Coulter bought 30,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $501,524.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,621,405 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,396.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter Levy bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 151,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,061.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 92,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RumbleON

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 160,470 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in RumbleON by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 44,018 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in RumbleON during the 4th quarter worth $8,678,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleON

(Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.