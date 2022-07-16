AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.62

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 169730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AXA from €30.50 ($30.50) to €30.00 ($30.00) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AXA from €26.00 ($26.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AXA from €33.00 ($33.00) to €31.00 ($31.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.
AXA Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30.
AXA Company Profile
AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.
