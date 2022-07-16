Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (CVE:XLY – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. 1,630,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,248,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital set a C$0.40 price target on Auxly Cannabis Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.65 to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

