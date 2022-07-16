AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.06% of A. O. Smith as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 522,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,871,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of AOS stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $86.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

