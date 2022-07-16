Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $70,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Chubb by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Price Performance

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.08.

Chubb stock opened at $184.19 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $159.47 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.39. The company has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

