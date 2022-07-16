Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $33,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Novartis by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after buying an additional 420,333 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

NVS stock opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day moving average of $86.97.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

