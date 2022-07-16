AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target Increased to £130 by Analysts at Citigroup

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from £105 ($124.88) to £130 ($154.61) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Danske assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($121.31) to £111 ($132.02) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($118.93) to £120 ($142.72) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.99. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $542,230,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,670 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in AstraZeneca by 899.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,834,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

