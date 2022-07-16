AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £115 ($136.77) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($116.56) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a £101 ($120.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($136.77) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £105 ($124.88) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £105.71 ($125.72).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £111.10 ($132.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.15 billion and a PE ratio of -188.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 8,029 ($95.49) and a 12 month high of £112.38 ($133.66). The business’s 50-day moving average price is £104.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,737.94.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.