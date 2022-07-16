Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Shares Down 8.5%

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.50 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.64). Approximately 48,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 35,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.70).

Artisanal Spirits Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £37.33 million and a P/E ratio of -9.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.14.

Insider Transactions at Artisanal Spirits

In other Artisanal Spirits news, insider Gavin Wallace Hewitt bought 23,541 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £14,830.83 ($17,638.95). In other Artisanal Spirits news, insider Gavin Wallace Hewitt bought 23,541 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £14,830.83 ($17,638.95). Also, insider Helen Margaret Page bought 26,666 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £19,999.50 ($23,786.27).

About Artisanal Spirits

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

