Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Short Interest Update

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the June 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archaea Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the first quarter worth about $209,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archaea Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LFG traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $13.81. 713,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,226. Archaea Energy has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 3456.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archaea Energy will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Archaea Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

