Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $149.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $149.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $91.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $180.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

