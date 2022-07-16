Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Director Barry J. Cohen Purchases 1,329 Shares

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $16,373.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,746.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of AIF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.34. 18,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,002. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $16.12.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%.
Institutional Trading of Apollo Tactical Income Fund
About Apollo Tactical Income Fund
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.