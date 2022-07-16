Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Director Barry J. Cohen Purchases 1,329 Shares

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $16,373.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,746.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AIF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.34. 18,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,002. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $16.12.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Tactical Income Fund

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

