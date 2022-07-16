AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Cut to $296.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $316.00 to $296.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AON’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.40 EPS.

AON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $299.56.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $271.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.63 and a 200-day moving average of $288.19. The company has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. AON has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AON will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AON. City State Bank bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

