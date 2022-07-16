Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ANDHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.40.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANDHF opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $42.18.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

