Anchor (ANCT) Market Cap Tops $3.74 Million

Anchor (ANCT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Anchor has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $4,089.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anchor has traded down 65% against the US dollar. One Anchor coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Profile

Anchor is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Anchor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

