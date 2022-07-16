Analysts Set PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Target Price at $51.09

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,399 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,892,000 after purchasing an additional 116,075 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.95. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.