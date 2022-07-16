Analysts Set Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Target Price at $8.25

Shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKFG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKFG. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Markforged by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,182,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,977 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Markforged by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,832,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,771 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKFG opened at $2.11 on Friday. Markforged has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Markforged had a net margin of 21.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

