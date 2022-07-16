American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.38

Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.38 and last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 169371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Assets Trust

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,026,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,357,254.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,026,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,357,254.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.37 per share, for a total transaction of $340,047.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,009,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,059,709.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 110,811 shares of company stock worth $3,622,831. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.