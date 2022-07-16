Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $145.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $158.75 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 93.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $2,235.55 on Thursday. Alphabet has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.84.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 110.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

