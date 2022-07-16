Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALLO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148,214.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $247,940. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 36,378 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 97,060 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,979,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,628,000. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 15.3% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 74,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

