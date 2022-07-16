Alliance Fan Token (ALL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21,805.00

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Alliance Fan Token has a total market cap of $208,335.10 and approximately $21,805.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000983 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00051485 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00022446 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001867 BTC.
Alliance Fan Token Profile
Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.
Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading
