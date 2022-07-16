Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.14. 6,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 48,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

