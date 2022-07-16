Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.05.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.70. 912,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.32. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 84.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $291.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 93,900.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

