Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock.
Air T Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a market cap of $40.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.34. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.15.
About Air T
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.
