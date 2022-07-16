Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Air T Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a market cap of $40.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.34. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

About Air T

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

