Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Shares of AFL opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

