Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGLE. Needham & Company LLC cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

AGLE opened at $0.47 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 358.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 184,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

