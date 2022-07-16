Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADVM. Truist Financial raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,776. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $162.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,332.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,332.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 116,925 shares of company stock valued at $111,945. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 36,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 872.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 175,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 157,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.