Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,075,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $214.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.91 and a 200 day moving average of $217.03. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

