Addison Advisors LLC Invests $72,000 in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,727,000 after buying an additional 211,469 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,064,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.14 million. Research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 40.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut their price objective on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

