Addison Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 166.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 261,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,989,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Novartis by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in Novartis by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

