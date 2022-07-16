Addison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sony Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SONY opened at $82.15 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.