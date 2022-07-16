Addison Advisors LLC Buys 3,212 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 748.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 45,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,755 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $643.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.81. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $52.16.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Camden National had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $46.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

