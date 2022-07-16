Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ABOS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $6.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $20.29.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

